LA PORTE — Ninety feet away.
That's all that stood between South Central and the program’s first appearance in the state finals.
Leading off the bottom of the seventh in a 4-4 game, Satellites sophomore stud Bradley Ferrell sliced a triple to the left-field corner of Schreiber Field off Lafayette Central Catholic ace Ben Mazur. Intentional walks to Brice Glisic and Jackson Bos ensued, loading the bases with no outs and a Class A semistate win seemed almost inevitable.
“I get up from the (third base) line and I see everybody out there cheering,” Ferrell said. “You know, it’s a clutch situation with some of our best hitters on deck, I’m thinking ‘man, we got this in the bag.’ It was such a good feeling."
Facing what turned out to be his last batter due to pitch count, Mazur recorded his 12th strikeout by fanning Andrew Huizar and was relieved by a crafty curveballer Evan Dienhart. A three-pitch strikeout of Jacob Oehmen and an Aaron Hogan fly out to right followed, and the air was taken out of the South Central balloon, that good feeling turn sour.
"We probably had our bags half-packed for Indy," Satellites coach Zach Coulter said. "That’s the thing, you can’t take your foot off the pedal. It’s a tough pill to swallow and obviously we feel like we should’ve probably won that game, but that’s why you have to play all the outs. It was a brutal bottom of the seventh. That was a momentum killer."
Making its 15th semistate appearance, Lafayette Central Catholic did what experienced team do, making S.C. pay with five runs in the eighth to lock up a 9-4 win.
“Ultimately, all we had to do was touch a ball, and Hogan did, but that was the third out, too bad it wasn’t a batter or two batters earlier,” Coulter said. “They brought in Dienhart with a different velocity and that’s just adjustments we had to make and unfortunately we had to make them on the fly and we didn’t get any barrel on the ball. Baseball is a game of break and sometimes you get the good ones and sometimes you get the tough ones. We had a gameplan and I thought we executed perfectly for seven ininngs."
Despite the Knights being ranked No. 3 and the Satellites just a spot behind them, the relative newbies to the semistate scene were billed as a significant underdog – something Ferrell said served as quite the motivation up against an ace in Mazur.
“This one hurts, we had ‘em,” he said. “We came out there in the first and got that one on them and I don’t think they were ready for that, especially off their No. 1. They rely on him a lot against the big teams, he’s went up against Carmel, Harrison, Western, and in those close games, they’re confident in their No. 1 taking them all the way.
“They were kind of sleeping on us, and you come out and put pressure on early and you’re on them, it puts pressure on a squad that doesn’t see that all the time. They are human, they’re hyped to not be a human team because they’re so defensively solid, but they are human and they will make mistakes and I think we took advantage as much as we could.”
South Central (21-10) answered Central Catholic (26-6) in the bottom of the first after Ferrell doubled and scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch, emphatically stepping on home plate. It took a 3-2 lead in the third with Tommy Sullivan, who singled, scoring on a Jackson Bos infield hit, and Colin Ward racing around from second to tie the game as the throw from shortstop to get Bos at first trickled away.
Ferrell was the lone Satellite with two hits, including a double and a triple.
“I knew I was going to get a lot of breaking stuff early and (Mazur) wasn’t laying it in there particularly well early and once he got behind, I knew he had to get a strike on me so I sat fastball and shot it to left-center,” Ferrell said. “He gave me a changeup second AB and then in the third it was all off-speed and he walked me. In the seventh he threw me two curveballs and I’m thinking ‘man, he won’t throw me another one and if he does, I’m gonna make him pay,’ and I did.
“He went away, away and then went away one more time and I was committed out there and was able to get my barrel behind it.”
The Knights went ahead 4-3 with two runs in the sixth as Ferrell walked two and hit two.
“Walks and hit-by-pitches," Coulter said. "You can’t have those, and those are the freebies that we talk about."
But S.C. bounced back in the bottom half when pinch-hitter and senior Alex Newburn drove an opposite-field single through the right side, scoring Huizar, who had reached second via one of LCC’s four errors.
“We just kept battling back and we did what we needed to do,” Coulter said. “Give Mazur credit, he pitched well, but I thought we prepared well for him and it showed. I think if you asked anyone, we were probably the underdog in this game and I think we outplayed them for seven innings and it’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t get that one hit.”
Ferrell came on in relief for Brayden Grass in the fourth, and while he allowed just one hit and struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings, control eluded him with four hit-by-pitches and six walks. Seven of the nine LCC runs came via batters that were either walked or hit.
A pair of HBPs and Owen Munn's two-run line single to left over a drawn-in infield proved to be the backbreaker. Grass re-entered, but surrendered a Dienhart RBI bunt single and a Mazur double along with another run via error. The three consecutive hits in the inning were its first hits since the third.
"We played pretty clean baseball until the wheels kind of fell off there in the eighth," Coulter said.
With both teams featuring youthful rosters brimming with talent, a rematch in next year’s semistate wouldn’t be a surprise.
“I think it has to be the motivation, but we can’t dwell on it,” Coulter said. “We can sit on it for a week or so and probably watch LCC hoist a state championship next week, because we really feel like this was the state title game. We took their best uppercut, they were just well-coached enough to keep standing and fighting back and our bubble kind of burst."
South Central loses a senior group that includes regulars in Glisic, Oehmen, Huizar and Young.
“At the end of the day, sure, we’d love to be playing next week – that’s the ultimate goal – but in my mind, there’s so much more to be learned from a game like this and losses like this," Coulter said. "Yeah, it’s gonna sting for at least the next week, now it’s about how we transition into putting that energy into our offseason work and getting better. I’m gonna miss the seniors, they’re good kids and their leadership was second to none. We just gotta keep pushing.”
Even in a gut-punching loss, an exuberant Satellites bunch gained a belief that it can not only hang with teams like Central Catholic, but can beat them, too.
“For us, we know we can compete with those schools,” Ferrell said. “There’s so much fight in this team, it’s unreal, like I really wish I could explain how much fight there is in these guys.
From the beginning of the year we were tired of the ole ‘South Central is either losing to Boone (Grove) or Washington (Township)’ so like we were sick of it and we came out and tried to roll everybody we can and that’s what we did and we rolled as far as we could.
"We’ll come back from this. We’ll be back and we’ll be back stronger, there’s no doubt in my mind."
