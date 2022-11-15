NEW CARLISLE — There’s nine years between Corey and Casey McKim, but a shared passion for coaching tightly connects the brothers.
“There was typical big brother stuff, but we were always really close,” Corey said of Casey after Friday’s New Prairie regional repeat. “We’ve always had an interesting relationship. I’m the middle child. He’s the baby. We have an older brother (Cary), but he’s not really into sports. I was always into sports. I kind of got him playing football because I never could. I went to a small school, (Washington Township) through eighth grade. I was tiny, he was much bigger. He went to Valpo all the way through. When he got to middle school, I was like, hey, you’ve got to play football.”
Casey, an offensive lineman at Valpo, was a sophomore special teams player in 2001 when the Vikings made it to state, losing to Ben Davis at the Hoosier Dome. They made it back to semistate in ‘02, falling to Fort Wayne Snider.
“At that time (2001), I was working with Purdue football,” Corey said. “We played at IU that day. I remember that day. That was the rain game. It was Antwaan Randle-El’s senior year. Purdue lost. I was soaking wet, but I drove up to Indy for the (state) game.”
Two decades later, that part hasn’t changed. Corey, the boys basketball coach at River Forest, is a regular at New Prairie games, and Casey comes to see RF boys hoops games when he’s able.
“I come to every game I can,” Corey said. “When I was at Purdue, I’d drive up and drive back on the same night just to see him. It might’ve been a freshman game. He comes to my games. When I was at Michigan City, he would drive over, probably against mom and dad’s wishes, from Valparaiso. We have always had that bond.”
Like Corey, Casey went to Purdue and was a football manager.
“He did the same thing I did at Purdue,” Corey said. “I give him a hard time because I went to a Rose Bowl. I think that beats going to Detroit twice.”
Corey was an O-Line coach at Blackford when chances to return home came up at Valparaiso and Munster.
“We always talk and text,” Corey said. “I’ll never forget. He’s at Blackford, like three days out from starting practice, and goes, hey, Valpo’s got an opening, Munster’s got an opening, I interview next week. I’m going to feel bad if I leave the kids. I was like, here’s your opportunity.”
Casey became line coach for Bill Marshall and was a key part of a run that saw the Vikings go to semistate in 2018 and state in 2019 before he got the New Prairie job in 2020. Last year, Corey became RF’s basketball coach after years on Rick Snodgrass’ staff at Portage.
“He always talks about this,” Corey said. “Penn, when they were in Valpo’s sectional, he goes, if we get them a second time, we’re going to beat them. If you look at his success, everybody they play a second time, they do really well. He’s always thinking ahead, always planning. He’s very cerebral. He loves history. You can give him the I-Pad on the sideline, he can look at it and right away, say, we need to change this. He doesn’t need to wait until the next morning. He’s always been that way, the 3.9 (grade point average) type.”
Casey is 28-9 in his third season with the Cougars, who are preparing for their second consecutive semistate. Pretty good for a guy who was reportedly no better than the school’s third choice during the hiring process, but no surprise to his big brother.
“I’m more emotional,” Corey said. “He’s not emotional. He’s always been level-headed. He’s always been level-headed, stay the course. Even after his first year, they struggled coming in from COVID. I was at the Plymouth (sectional loss), he goes, we’ll be better next year. Even last year, they graduated a bunch of kids, they had to replace four linemen, he goes, we’ll be fine.”
New Prairie plays at Kokomo on Friday, and Corey will have to watch this one online.
“This is probably my last one because basketball’s starting,” he said. “Our scrimmage is Friday.”
If the Cougars make it to state, a Nov. 25 trip to Indy isn’t out of the question for Corey.
“Now you’ve got me thinking,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.