The children of Stephen and Nancy (Ayers) Gonzalez happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary.
Stephen and Nancy were married on Jan. 6, 1973, in Michigan City by Raymond L Dittmer. They have been blessed with three daughters, Camille and Sean Jensen, Marissa and Buck Hickman, and Gabrielle and Jorge Sierra; and grandchildren, Addison and Lincoln Jensen.
