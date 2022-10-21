Former La Porte resident Theresa (Stepanek) Wilson and James A. (Tony) Wilson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 21. They met as students at Indiana University and were married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte. Theresa’s parents, Fetz & Helen (Szynal) Stepanek, as well as her brother, Robert (Bob) Stepanek, are deceased.
Theresa is retired from federal service in the Defense Department, and Tony is retired from the Washington Gas Company. They are the parents of two sons, Chris (Erin) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Brian of Falls Church, Virginia. They have two grandchildren, Kyle, 7, and Nola, 3½. The Wilsons have resided in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., for the past 50 years and have a winter home in the Tampa, Florida, area.
