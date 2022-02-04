David and Monica (Huppenthal) Kempf of Michigan City have announced their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple married Feb. 2, 1952, at Saint Mary’s Church in Michigan City.
Their children include Walter Kempf of Michigan City, the late Kimberly Nash of Niles, Michigan, Mark Kempf of Michigan City and Susan Kempf of Michigan City. They have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
