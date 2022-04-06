Rick and Liz (Mihalick) Lutterbach will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 22.
The couple, who met at Indiana University, were married in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1972, surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family. According to the family, the couple were true icons of ’70s style, with the bride wearing white boots and the groom sporting blue suede shoes during the event.
