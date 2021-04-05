Kenny and Margie Tuesburg will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on April 7. They were married in 1956 in Hamlet, Indiana. The couple has lived in Hanna all their lives. Ken retired in 1998 from Berkel, Inc. after 40-plus years. Margie retired from South Central Schools as a teacher’s aide for many years.
They have three children, Jan (James) Spier, Jerry (Sheri) Tuesburg and Jill Tuesburg (deceased); four grandchildren, Cassandra (Jeff) Hopkins, Brianna Whitsitt, Kylee (Daniel) Gross and Skylar Whitsitt; and four great grandchildren, Lucy Hopkins, Kai Stanton, Finn Stanton and Bodhi Gross.
