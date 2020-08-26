Perry and Mayme Stump will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27. They were married on Aug. 27, 1955, in Springfield, Illinois.
They have four children, Terri (Jeff) Hundt, Greg Stump (Bunny Nash), Tammy Stump and Wendy McNamara. They also have two grandchildren, Sarah Hundt (Blake Childs) and Kevin Hundt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.