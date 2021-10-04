Charles and Shirley Link

Charles and Shirley Link are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

 Photo provided

Charles and Shirley (Cattron) Link of La Porte are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1951.

Shirley was a nurse at La Porte Hospital before she retired, and Charles worked at Allis-Chalmers before he retired.

