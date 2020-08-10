Bill Spence and Ruth West celebrated their 50th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 8. They were married Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Anthony of Padua in Fish Lake.
The couple are both lifelong residents of La Porte County. They have three children, Diane (Gary) Noveroske, Denise (Marc) DesEnfants and Bill (Amy) Spence; and seven grandchildren, Zack, Drew, Morgan, Spencer, Alex, Isabella, and Avelyn.
Bill retired from NIPSCO, and Ruth retired from the La Porte County Public Library.
