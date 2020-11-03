Mike and Michele (Sirugo) Barber of La Porte recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Michele is the assistant director of the La Porte County Historical Society Museum. Mike is a retired patternmaker.
They have a daughter, Julia Barber Stroud of La Porte; and three grandchildren.
