Robert W. and Betty Schwark Gardner of Michigan City will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28, 2020. They will celebrate with friends and relatives hosted by their son, Barry Gardner, who is their only child.
Mr. and Mrs. Gardner were married at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Michigan City with the Rev. Alfred Hardt officiating.
