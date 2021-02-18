Darwin “Dude” and Lori (New) Burns of La Porte are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Lori works at House of Fara and Darwin is employed at Howmet Aerospace.
They have two children, Adam (Lisa) Burns of Walkerton, Indiana, and Rebecca (Stanley) Kukla of La Porte, Indiana; and four grandchildren.
