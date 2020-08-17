Dennis and Jackie Rist Leach celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2. They were married in Michigan City at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Dennis retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo in 2001. Jackie is a homemaker. They have three daughters, Melissa (Tim) Newman of Bringhurst, Brenda (Brandon) Lykins of Lafayette, and Laura Roy of Lafayette; 14 grandchildren; two great grandsons; and a great-granddaughter on the way. They plan to celebrate at a later date due to COVID-19.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Second homicide in three days reported in Michigan City
- Police: 68-year-old Michigan City woman stabbed to death by nephew
- Wright to face jury for murder Sept. 8
- One dead, several rescued from choppy waters of Lake Michigan
- All Michigan City beaches to remain closed through Aug. 20
- Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Springfield Township
- Boyd Gaming reports casinos off to great start after COVID-19 lockdowns
- La Porte County tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases; Indiana has more than 80,000
- La Porte Schools to open clinic for employees
- $1,000 reward offered for cell phone video of Michigan CIty homicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.