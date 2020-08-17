Anniversary

Dennis and Jackie Rist Leach celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 2.

 Photo provided

Dennis and Jackie Rist Leach celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2. They were married in Michigan City at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Dennis retired from the Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo in 2001. Jackie is a homemaker. They have three daughters, Melissa (Tim) Newman of Bringhurst, Brenda (Brandon) Lykins of Lafayette, and Laura Roy of Lafayette; 14 grandchildren; two great grandsons; and a great-granddaughter on the way. They plan to celebrate at a later date due to COVID-19.

