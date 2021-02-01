Michael and Julie (Lasky) Pavey of La Porte are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They married Feb. 14, 1981, at St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte and are members of St. John Kanty Catholic Church in Rolling Prairie.
Michael is the co-owner of Pavey Excavating and Julie is a homemaker. They have eight children and 13 grandchildren.
