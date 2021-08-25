Rick and Sue (Skierkowski) Pelis of Michigan City are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple married Sept. 9, 1961, at St. Stanislaus Koska Catholic Church in Michigan City. The couple met in early 1960 at a CYA basketball/volleyball game in Chesterton. According to the couple, Sue’s mom told her to go to the event because maybe she would meet someone nice. Sue told her, “I’m not interested in meeting anyone right now,” but she went and the rest is history.
