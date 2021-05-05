Jessica Knotts and Darold “Del” Gene Gieser III are proud to announce the birth of their son, Darold “Dexter” Gene Gieser IV, on Feb. 27 at La Porte Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and is the brother of Liam W. A. McCarty, 11, and Audrey R. McCarty, 9.
His grandparents are Tina Knotts of La Porte, Adriel Knotts of Kingsford Heights, Dawn Gieser of Michigan City and Darold Gene Gieser Jr. of Michigan City.
