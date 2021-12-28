Austin and Darci Pedzinki Whitted announce the birth of their son, Owen Daniel Whitted, on Aug. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Indiana. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
His grandparents are Dan and Debbie Pedzinski of La Porte, and Alan and Billie Whitted of Columbus. His great-grandparents are Marjorie Whitted of Heltonville, Indiana, and Alta Robb of Hope, Indiana.
