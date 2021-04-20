Misty Grace Lohr

Misty Grace Lohr was born March 31, 2021, at La Porte Hospital.

Titus and Kimberly Lohr of La Porte are the proud parents of a baby girl, Misty Grace Lohr.

She was born at La Porte Hospital on March 31, 2021, at 9:39 a.m., weighing 10 pounds 7 ounces, and measuring 21 1/4 inches long.

