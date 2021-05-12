Adam and Sarah Seymour of La Porte announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Christine Seymour, on April 22, 2021, at Northwest Health-La Porte. She weighed 10 pounds, 9 ounces, and is the sister of Avery, 4, Levi, 3, and Heidi, 21 months.
Her grandparents are John and Cindy Wooden of La Porte, and Pat Seymour of La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.