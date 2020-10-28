James Weir and Jenifer Samuelson of Berrien Springs, Michigan, announce the birth of their daughter, Adrianna Barbara Weir, on Sept. 29, 2020, at Franciscan Health Michigan City. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and is the sister of Copper, 7, and Stanley, 1.
Her grandparents are Douglas and Victoria Samuelson of Rolling Prairie, and James and Teresa Weir of Aught Ture, Muff-Co. Donegal, Ireland.
