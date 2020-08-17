Trinity Noelle Price
Cameron Price and Stefani Mitchell of Mill Creek announce the birth of their daughter, Trinity Noelle Price, on July 30 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces, and is the sister of 5-year-old Karley Price, 4-year-old Emmaleigh Price, 3-year-old Aubrianna Geissler, and 2-year-old Madisyn Price.
Her grandparents are Bryan and Jennifer Maxey of La Porte, Michael and Jennifer Hinchley of South Bend, and Almon and Dawn Mitchell of New Carlisle.
Her great-grandparents are Stephen and Barbara Price (deceased) of La Porte; Jerry and Linda Hinchley (deceased); Jerry (deceased) and Judith Dismore of Rolling Prairie; Jim and Sue Shiffer of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and Randall and Joyce Novak of La Porte.
