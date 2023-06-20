Chad and Jena Stroud of La Porte have announced the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Stroud, on May 3 at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and joins her siblings, Clara and Lucy Stroud.
Her grandparents are Ron and Marcia Wolff of Walkerton, Dawn and Bob Lantero of La Porte, and Julie and Troy Stroud of La Porte. Her great-grandparents are Bill Cooley of La Porte and Barb Zeman of La Porte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.