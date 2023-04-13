Adam and Sarah Seymour of La Porte announce the birth of their daughter, Hannah Margaret Seymour, at 1:06 p.m. April 1 in La Porte. She weighed 9 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches tall.
She joins four siblings, Avery, 6, Levi, 5, Heidi, 3, and Emma, 23 months.
