Cameron and Stefani Price of Rolling Prairie announce the birth of their son, Colton Michael Price, on March 22 at Northwest Health Porter Hospital in Valparaiso. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces, and joins his siblings, Karley Price, 8, Emmaleigh Price, 6, Aubrianna Price, 6, and Madisyn Price, 5.
His grandparents include Michael and Jennifer Hinchley of South Bend, Bryan and Jennifer Maxey of New Carlisle, and Almon and Dawn Mitchell of New Carlisle.
