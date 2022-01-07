Elyssa and John Williams of Michigan City announce the birth of their son, Behr Lexington Williams, on Jan. 13, 2021, at Northwest Health-La porte. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and is the brother to Savannah Williams, 9, and Canaan Williams, 8.
His grandparents are Glenn Meentemeyer, and Donna and Jeff Closs.
