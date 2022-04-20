Austin Wetzel and Brianna Kirby announce the birth of their son, Ryker Tyler Ray Wetzel, on Sept. 9, 2021, at Northwest Health-La Porte. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
His grandparents are Kimberly Haines, Jason Wetzel, Angela Caddo and Donald Kirby. His great-grandparents are Janet Widman-Nichols, Harland Haines, Keith Caddo and Deanna Caddo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.