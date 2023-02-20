Nova and Adam Jones of La Porte announce the birth of their son, Arrow James Michael Jones, on Jan. 25, 2023, at La Porte Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and is brother to Atli Jones, 12, Azalea Pahl, 10, and Makenzyi Jones, 6.
His grandparents are Connie Ditto of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Dawn Jones of Michigan City, and James and Donna Jones of Sharpsburg, Kentucky.
