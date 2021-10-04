Abrielle Davis and Russell Lowry of Michigan City have announced their engagement
Abrielle is the daughter of Bill Davis of Gary and Tammy Davis of Portage. She is a 2010 graduate of Calumet High School and 2014 graduate of Calumet College of St. Joe. She is employed at Sophia's House of Pancakes.
