Emily Johnston of Michigan City and Matthew Meidt of Woodbury, Minnesota, have announced their engagement.
Johnston is the daughter of Amy and Curtis Johnston. She is a 2015 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, a 2019 graduate of St. Olaf College, and attends the University of St. Thomas School of Law
