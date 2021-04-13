Wedding announcement

Latisha Altee Wagner and Wade Erdahl are pleased to announce they will be united in holy matrimony on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. John’s Church, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City, Indiana. The bride and groom currently reside in Michigan City. The candlelight ceremony will be performed by Apostle Vera Roberts of Deliverance and Victory Outreach Ministries. Following the ceremony, 100 invited guests will celebrate the occasion at a wishing well reception that will be held at the American Legion in New Buffalo, Michigan.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Chesterton
- Michigan City firefighters appear in court with trials set for December
- Chicago man killed in 'horrific accident' on U.S. 20 near Chesterton
- Two wounded in shooting at Michigan City's Pullman Park
- Juvenile arrested for carrying weapon after traffic stop in Michigan City
- New open-air market wants OK to locate in Washington Park marina parking lot
- Police: La Porte woman flees scene of crash, but crashes again and is arrested for OWI
- La Porte, freshman Bearickx blank Michigan City
- With spike in COVID-19 cases, La Porte County officials urge continued precautions
- La Porte's boss lady: Marxman is a take-charge catcher
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.