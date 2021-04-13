Wedding announcement

Latisha Altee Wagner and Wade Erdahl have announced they will be married Saturday, May 22, 2021.

 Photo provided

Latisha Altee Wagner and Wade Erdahl are pleased to announce they will be united in holy matrimony on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. John’s Church, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City, Indiana. The bride and groom currently reside in Michigan City. The candlelight ceremony will be performed by Apostle Vera Roberts of Deliverance and Victory Outreach Ministries. Following the ceremony, 100 invited guests will celebrate the occasion at a wishing well reception that will be held at the American Legion in New Buffalo, Michigan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.