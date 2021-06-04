Bonita "Bonnie" R. Bates, 79, of Huntington, passed away at 3:40 am Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her residence.
Bonnie was born on Sept. 10, 1941 in Indianapolis , IN, the daughter of Rowland Creager and Elizabeth (Miles) Creager.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Denise Schwaberow officiating.
