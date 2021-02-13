Fisher Wyatt is the name chosen by Jason and Marissa Martin of Jonesboro for their son who arrived Sunday, Jan. 17, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Fisher has a sister, Saylor, 5. Grandparents are Kinnie and Cindy Martin and Bill and Barbara Crotts, all of Batesville, and Teresa Crotts of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Bobby and Shirley Wyatt of Batesville and Vernell Crotts of Grubbs.
• • •
It’s a boy for Darrell II and Sarah Parks of Bono. The 9-pounder arrived Tuesday, Feb. 9, at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Simon John.
Simon has five siblings, Darrell III, 11, Adam, 9, Bailey, 6, Kyle, 4, and Hailey, 2. Grandparents are Darrell and Hope Parks of Jonesboro, Lori Bradford of Corning and Kevin and Penny Oxford of Mountain Home. Great-grandmothers are Patsy Hotchkiss and Maxine Wallis, both of Jonesboro.
