Pacers Sports & Entertainment-JAKKS Pacific toy giveaway, as part of the Season of Giving, delivered by Papa John’s, is in it’s 12th year. This year the toy distribution will wrap up this Friday, when he Blue and Gold make their eighth and final stop.
The toy distribution will roll into Connersville on Friday. The event will be held at the Higher Praise Worship Center, located at 812 Ziegler Rd in Connersville. The event will start at 3 p.m. on Friday December 17.
The annual partnership between PS&E and JAKKS Pacific was created as a result of the close friendship of Stephen Berman, founder and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, and Herb Simon, PS&E Chairman and CEO.
More than 80 local Indiana nonprofits participated in the partnership this year, which includes the return of eight in-person toy giveaways for Hoosier children.
The event typically provides a chance for the kids in need to get a toy while also providing the chance to meet Pacers mascot Boomer or Fever mascot Freddy Fever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.