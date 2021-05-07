Frank T. Sinclair, 72, Marion, passed away in his home at 7:15 am on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A lifelong resident of Marion, Frank was born on Tuesday, July 27, 1948, to Joseph L. and Katherine J. (Wintz) Sinclair. On July 3, 2004, he married Judy Gray, who survives.
After Frank graduated from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of LCpl and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked at Pierce Governor in Upland as a CNC Operator for ten years.
Frank loved playing with his grandchildren, woodworking, experimenting with wind and solar energy, and flying his drone with his brother, Jeff.
Additional survivors include his step-sons, Jon (Melodie) Meadows of Lafayette, Mark (Jennifer) Gray of Kokomo, Eric (Kelly) Gray of Fredericksburg, VA, and Harold (Amanda) Gray of Marion; 17 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jeff (Joann) Sinclair of Fort Wayne and Chuck Sinclair of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jon Sinclair and Sam Sinclair.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will begin at 12:00 noon. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.