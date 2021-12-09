Girls Swimming
Portage 94, La Porte 89: The Slicers won six of eight individual events and two of three relays, but lacked the depth to bring home the win Tuesday. Caiya Cooper captured the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, while Becca Shaffer took both the 200 Individual Medley and 100 butterfly. They swam with freshmen Lila Gillisse and Megan Zolvinski to place first in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Zolvinski (100 freestyle) and Regan Hughes (100 backstroke) added firsts.
“This team has faced a lot of adversity with illness and attrition due to swimmers quitting,” coach Brahim Hakim said. “However, they’ve hung tough and the coaches and I know they’ll do great the rest of the season.”
Boys Swimming
La Porte 107, Portage 48: Abbas Hakim (100 breast, 200 IM) was a double winner as the Slicers swam past the Indians on Tuesday. Max Unger (200 free), Gage Lane (100 free) and Chase Adrian (500 free, personal-record 5:28.15) and diver Otto Wildhart (PR 149.64 points) added victories. La Porte swept the relays – 200 medley (Lucas Banic, Hakim, Grant Olson, Allen Fuller), 200 free (Banic, Unger, Olson, Fuller) and 400 free (Kish, Lane, Fuller, Hakim).
“This team is really coming together,” coach Hakim said. “The Slicers lost two starters to illness and still pulled off a huge victory. A big shout-out to Gage, who dug deep and had PRs every time he dove in the pool. Also, kudos to freshman Chase Childers, who also had some big time drops.”
Girls Basketball
Marquette 47, Hammond Morton 37: Jiselle Chabes scored 14 points and fellow freshman Natalie Robinson added 13 as the Blazers (3-6) won their third game in a row Wednesday. A 16-2 second quarter carried Marquette with Chabes and Robinson scoring all the points in the eight-minute span.
Wrestling
La Porte 75, Michigan City 6: The Slicers wrestled a total of nine matches against the Wolves, winning six. Caden Ellenburger (145) and Christopher Seaborg (195) had pins ad Chase Lewis (170) took a 9-2 decision. LP JV winners were: Lukas Parsons (132), Wyatt Welliniski (148) and Matt Trumble (170), all with falls.
New Prairie 60, South Bend Riley 21: The Cougars improved to 2-0. No other information was available.
Prep Sports
‘Tis the season: The Herald-Dispatch Sports page would like to recognize La Porte County teams who are getting in the holiday spirit by helping others. E-mail Jim Peters at jpeters@lpheralddispatch.com or direct message him on Twitter at @JP8185 to share your Christmas good will story.
Schedule changes: La Porte's boys and girls swim meet at Highland originally scheduled for Jan. 4 has been moved to Dec. 16, starting at 6 p.m.
Due to a facility conflict, Marquette and Victory Christian Academy have agreed to move their boys basketball games at VCA back to Dec. 16. JV will still tip off at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow at 6:30.
