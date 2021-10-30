SOUTH BEND -- Size didn't matter Friday at School Field.
South Bend Adams' big offensive line couldn't get a push against Michigan City's attacking defense, struggling through the elements to sustain drives long enough to put points on the board in a 42-0 Class 5A Sectional 10 semifinal whitewash.
"The key was we had to try to hold up inside with their size and still have safeties be able to run and defend their outside zone," Wolves defensive coordinator Roy Richards said. "Jahari Branch and Hayden Dwornik set the edge and T'lijah Robinson, Kennon Tucker Jr. and Jeremiah Newson controlled the outside. It was a great team effort as their fullback and linemen were awfully big and active."
Even with the 42 points, which is right at the its average for the duration of of its five-game winning streak Michigan City (7-3) was its own worst enemy as the drubbing could have been much worse. The Wolves were called for numerous delays of game and holdings that took even more points off the board.
Even so, it didn't stop sophomore quarterback Tyler Bush from connecting with Treylen Simmons for two first-half touchdowns (14 and 26 yards). Racion Anderson added two second-half touchdown runs (14 and 44 yards) as the Wolves cruised through the final 24 minutes. Gio Laurent (58 yards) and Jaden Hart (4 yards) also scored for MC.
"We hurt ourselves offensively the first two series and then kind of lost momentum and they took it and never let it go," Adams coach Antwon Jones said. "(Michigan City) played hard and aggressive."
The 10th-ranked Wolves move on to play at No. 7 Mishawaka, which defeated previously-unbeaten and No. 6 Concord, 35-7.
-- The South Bend Tribune's Justin Frommer contributed to this story.
