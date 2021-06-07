Grant County Sheriff’s Department
12:07 p.m., Thursday, 1300 block of N. 500 East, accident involving Dori-Anne Blythe Woolridge, 59, of Van Buren and an animal.
3:51 p.m., Thursday, area of Fairmount Avenue and 600 South, Jonesboro, accident with no injuries reported.
4:06 p.m., Thursday, Interstate 69 near the 259 mile marker northbound, accident leaving the scene.
4:20 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of Tippy Ditch Drive, Marion, accident with no injuries reported.
Marion Police Department
12:34 p.m., Thursday, area of 10th and Baldwin, accident involving David H. Doty, 54, Terry L. Armstrong, 74, of Marion and Donald Welton, 81, of Marion with no injuries reported.
6:32 p.m., Thursday, 1400 block of W. Kem Road, accident involving David B. James, 60, of Marion with no injuries reported.
7:11 p.m., Thursday, 1200 block of N. Wabash Avenue, accident involving Margo Sharie Wortman, 36, of Marion and Michael D. Elliott, 56, of Marion with no injuries reported.
11:08 p.m., Thursday, 900 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, accident leaving the scene.
6:54 a.m., Friday, 400 block of Greentree Drive, accident leaving the scene.
7:02 a.m., Friday, 6200 block of E. Ind. 18, accident involving Patrick Hudson, 48, with no injuries reported.
2:22 p.m., Friday, 1200 block of N. Baldwin Avenue, accident involving Annette Loraine Lewis-McGruder, 61, of Marion and Aaron Daniel Lawson, 40, of Marion with no injuries reported.
2:50 p.m., Friday, 800 block of S. Baldwin Avenue, accident involving Christopher Allen Turner, 31, of Marion and Jarvey L. Philebaum, 55, of Marion with injuries reported.
3:05 p.m., Friday, 2800 block of S. Western Avenue, accident involving Gabrielle Rose Dumoulin, 18, of Fairmount and Thomas Howard Johnson, 80, of Marion with no injuries reported.
3:26 p.m., Friday, 3200 block of S. Western Avenue, accident leaving the scene.
3:36 p.m., Friday, 2600 block of S. Nebraska Street, accident involving Brayden Thomas Smith, 18, of Hartford City with no injuries reported.
4:30 p.m., Friday, 100 block of E. Bradford Street, accident with no injuries reported.
4:42 p.m., Friday, 300 block of W. Third Street, accident with no injuries reported.
4:43 p.m., Friday, area of 16th and Western, accident involving Nina D. McCalip, 65, of Marion with injuries reported.
Jonesboro Fire Department
3:51 p.m., Thursday, area of Fairmount Avenue and 600 South, accident involving Larry E. Gibson, 83, of Jonesboro with no injuries reported.
Marion Fire Department
4:56 a.m., Thursday, 1700 block of W. Ninth Street, garage fire.
6:24 a.m., Thursday, 300 block of S. Norton Avenue, breathing problems.
8:49 a.m., Thursday, Ind. 18, structure fire.
8:50 a.m., Thursday, 800 block of S. Eastway, house fire.
1:31 p.m., Thursday, 1700 block of W. Kem Road, lift assist.
1:53 p.m., Thursday, 600 block of W. 14th Street, heart problems.
2:42 p.m., Thursday, 1700 block of W. Kem Road, unconscious/fainting person.
7:25 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of W. Buckingham Drive, diabetic problems.
9:26 p.m., Thursday, 600 block of W. Third Street, structure fire.
10:17 p.m., Thursday, 1400 block of W. 13th Street, breathing problems.
11:24 p.m., Thursday, 1600 block of E. Stoebe Street, breathing problems.
11:45 p.m., Thursday, 1100 block of Baldwin Avenue, breathing problems.
Center Township Fire Department
6:02 p.m., Thursday, 3800 block of S. Houck Street, Marion, falls.
11:24 p.m., Thursday, 1600 block of E. Stoebe Street, Marion, breathing problems.
Fairmount Fire Department
3:22 p.m., Thursday, 500 block of Circle Drive, investigation.
8:41 p.m., Thursday, 11800 block of S. E. 00 West, animal bites.
9:17 p.m., Thursday, area of 150 West and 700 South, open burning.
Green Township Fire Department
7:48 a.m., Thursday, 8500 block of S. 700 West, Fairmount, hazmat spill/leak.
Swayzee Fire Department
7:48 a.m., Thursday, 8500 block of S. 700 West, Fairmount, hazmat spill/leak.
7:03 p.m., Thursday, 5800 block of W. 250 South, Marion, unconscious/fainting person.
Upland Fire Department
3:53 a.m., Thursday, 1500 block of S. University Boulevard, falls.
