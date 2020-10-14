VB sectional moved
The Class A Sectional 49 volleyball tournament scheduled for Washington Township has been moved to Morgan Township. Washington and Covenant Christian withdrew its teams earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues.
Kouts will play 21st Century at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Marquette Catholic and the hosts. The winners meet at 7 p.m. for the championship.
NPXC pair honored for grades
New Prairie senior Tristan Balmer and junior Daniel O’Laughlin have been named first-team academic all-state by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
La Porte junior Mason Tulacz and NP juniors David Dailey and Robert Smith received honorable mentions. LP had five girls on the HM list – junior Allison Bender, senior Ella Bensz, junior Lillian Burke and senior Laramie Lilly and junior Audriana Nunez.
