NP's Winters third in tourney
Jaiden Winters shot an 80 to finish third for the New Prairie girls golf team in Tuesday's Kingsmen Invitational.
The Cougars' fourth-place finish (407) among nine full teams was a program-best. NP followed Penn (332), Mishawaka Marian (362) and Warsaw (399).
Winters was followed by Jayden Flagg (105), Macaria Tierney (106) and Hannah Kole (117). Penn's Delaney Wade was medalist with a 72.
Par-Tee Golf results
The Par-Tee Women's Golf League played Wednesday.
A Flight
Low Gross: LuAnn Uremovich, Sharon Weber. Low Net: Linda Hirsch, Wendy Shaver. Low Putts: Jane Shuger. Event: Shuger. Chip-in: Jane Spang (No. 10).
B Flight
Low Gross: Mags MacEntee. Low Net: MacEntee. Low Putts: Ev Cassin. Event: Cassin.
C Flight
Low Gross: Paula Hutchinson. Low Net: Hutchinson. Low Putts: Jane Wall. Event: Wall.
Unflighted
Chip-in: Daphne Craft (No. 16).
