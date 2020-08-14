Robert Eugene Stratton, Sr., 77, Marion, passed away at 3:43 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Robert was born on Sunday, December 13, 1942, to Darrell and Helen (Whitesell) Stratton.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm with Robert’s service beginning at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN. Burial will take place at a later time at Marion National Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
