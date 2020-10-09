Grant County Sheriff’s Department
2:58 p.m., Thursday, 600 block of S. Second Street, Upland, missing juvenile report.
Marion Police Department
9 a.m., Thursday, 3700 block of Prince Hall Drive, vehicle theft report.
9:14 a.m., Thursday, 3700 block of S. Boots Street, harassment report.
9:32 a.m., Thursday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant.
1:37 p.m., Thursday, 2200 block of W. Second Street, fraud/scam report.
2:10 p.m., Thursday, 700 block of S. D Street, harassment report.
3:20 p.m., Thursday, area of 32nd and Adams streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested for driving while suspended.
7:33 p.m., Thursday, area of 16th and Springhill, traffic stop. A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I-IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
8:57 p.m., Thursday, area of Sixth and Gallatin streets, traffic stop. A man was arrested on a warrant.
9:40 p.m., Thursday, 1700 block of W. 10th Street, battery report.
Gas City Police Department
10:57 a.m., Thursday, 100 block of N. Broadway Street, battery report.
7:51 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of W. North D Street, harassment report.
Jonesboro Police Department
2:29 p.m., Thursday, 200 block of James Street, battery report.
Upland Police Department
5:48 p.m., Thursday, 100 block of E. Washington Street, theft report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 268 (capacity 274)
Female: 46
Male: 222
As of 8:05 a.m., Friday.
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 6
Female: 1
Male: 5
As of 5:26 a.m., Friday.
Arrests
Simmie L. Cotton, last known address 1522 1/2 W. Jeffras Ave., Marion, parole violation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Jacobey Jamesbert Jones, last known address 1311 S. Gallatin St., Marion, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $3,110 bond.
Derrell Deontay Woods, last known address 210 S. Lenfesty Ave., Marion, disorderly conduct. He was released from the Grant County Jail on a $205 bond.
Randy Brown, last known address 813 S. Gallatin St., Marion, domestic battery. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $405 bond.
