George A. Ness, 90, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. followed by the calling hours until 7 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN 46750, with Fr. Tony Steinacker presiding.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements.
