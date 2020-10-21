Arrests
Melanie Lynette Buck, last known address 310 S. F St., Gas City, theft, fraud, possession of a controlled substance. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on $505 and $605 bonds, respectively.
Deyon Kemo Cardenas, last known address 223 East Second St., Fairmount, OWI. He was being held at the Grant County Jail without bond.
Laura Lynn Gifford, last known address 1602 E. 35th St., Marion, battery resulting in bodily injury (two counts), intimidation, synthetic identity deception, possession of methamphetamine. She was being held at the Grant County Jail on two $505 bonds and a $605 bond, respectively.
Mary Linelle Harness, last known address 11626 Ross Common Drive, Indianapolis, violation of probation. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Kimberly Jo Henderson, last known address 1413 1/2 W. Fourth St., Marion, OWI. She was released from the Grant County Jail on a $505 bond.
Steven Ray Swinford, Jr., last known address 3725 S. Lincoln Blvd., Marion, criminal mischief. He was released from the Grant County Jail for medical observation.
Jimmy Lee Moore known address 820 N. Wabash Ave., Marion, violation of probation. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on a $2,505 bond.
Gary Allen Murphy, last known address Marion, fugitive from justice, failure to appear, battery resulting in bodily injury, failure to appear on felony charge. He was being held at the Grant County Jail on $505 and $2,000 bonds, respectively.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department
1:05 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for OVI, speeding, no seat belt and operating without financial responsibility.
4:25 p.m., Tuesday, 300 block of E. South E Street, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for fraud, theft and possession of a Schedule I-IV controlled substance.
6:12 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
6:13 p.m., Tuesday, 200 block of E. Fourth Street, Marion, warrant service. A woman was arrested on a warrant for probation violation.
9:17 p.m., Tuesday, 1100 block of E. 38th Street, Marion, narcotics. A woman was arrested for battery resulting in bodily injury, identity deception and possession of methamphetamine.
10:51 p.m., Tuesday, 100 block of E. Third Street, Fowlerton, overdose.
Marion Police Department
3:37 a.m., Tuesday, 4600 block of S. Landess Street, prowler report.
8:49 a.m., Tuesday, 1700 block of E. Bradford Street, runaway. A juvenile was arrested for runaway.
10:36 a.m., Tuesday, 1600 block of W. Second Street, battery report.
12:22 p.m., Tuesday, 5000 block of Prestwick Square Drive, theft report.
1:19 p.m., Tuesday, 600 block of W. Seventh Street, fraud/scam report.
2:44 p.m., Tuesday, 1700 block of E. 38th Street, warrant service. A man was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.
3:44 p.m., Tuesday, 300 block of S. Branson Street, theft report.
3:49 p.m., Tuesday, 700 block of E. Bradford Street, fraud/scam report.
7:08 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block of W. Third Street, theft report.
9:03 p.m., Tuesday, 400 block of E. 23rd Street, residential entry report.
10:11 p.m., Tuesday, 3700 block of S. Landess Street, fraud/scam report.
Upland Police Department
1:29 p.m., Tuesday, 900 block of E. Hope, burglary report.
Grant County Jail Count
Total: 258 (capacity 274)
Female: 44
Male: 214
Juvenile Detention Center Count
Total: 9 (capacity 46)
Female: 1
Male: 8
