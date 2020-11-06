If a veteran falls in the line of duty, they will be there.
If a veteran needs to be honored in death, they will be there.
If there are veterans who need to be shown appreciation in life, they will be there for that as well.
The Fayette County Veteran’s Honor Guard is a group made up of proud veterans who will always be there to take care of their own.
On Wednesday, the Honor Guard will play a big role in the Veteran’s Day service at Veteran’s Park in Connersville.
The ceremony will take place at the park, located in the 1300 block of Eastern Ave, at 11 a.m.
“I know for a fact that we’ve done Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day every year since I started doing this in 2006,” Guard Commander Tom Seffrin said. “But I have no doubt that they’ve been doing it long, long before that.”
Crowds in past years for the two events have traditionally been really good, but Seffrin isn’t sure what to expect on Wednesday.
“We have always gotten really good crowds, but with the virus this year, and people participating in social distancing, it might not be as big this year,” Seffrin said.
Seffrin also recalled back to days when the Veteran’s Day event was a bit bigger than it is now.
“We used to have a meal that went along with it,” he said.
Seffrin says that there are 10 members on the Honor Guard, but adds that they could use several more.
“We’re always looking for new members,” he said.
There is really only one requirement.
“All we ask is that you be a veteran,” he said.
Seffrin said that there is no fee to be a member, and no dues either.
In fact, he points out that there isn’t even an out-of-pocket expense for the uniforms.
“Those are paid for by the Veteran’s Council,” he said. “There really is no cost whatsoever to be a part of the Guard.”
As far as when the group meets, Seffrin says that, with the exception of the Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day programs, it all depends.
“We meet whenever we have a detail,” he said, referring to military funerals.
He also added that firing a ‘Salute’ during a detail should not be a problem.
“If you have been in the military, I don’t think shooting a rifle is going to be an issue for you,” he said with a chuckle.
Anyone interested in becoming a member or in obtaining more information about the guard, can contact Seffrin at 765-265-7352.
