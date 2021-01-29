In support of Kate Thurston
Wow, talk about bullying and trying to tear someone down. That is what's wrong with small towns. People bashing others when they aren't doing anything wrong but writing about a small town and things going on.
I have always enjoyed Kate Thurston's articles, I like hearing from someone who actually goes out and does things in life and doesn't just sit behind a computer and be hateful to others. I sometimes feel I am living vicariously through her. I am older and am not able to do much, especially the adventures she talks about. It makes me happy and reminds me of my youth. Her opinion pieces are always positive and motivational, something I think many need to hear.
I hope Ms. Thurston continues to write about exciting and interesting things. I don't live in town anymore but still read the paper and I really like to see her byline. I reached out to Kate and told her I was upset with the letter. (I don't even know her but felt I needed to tell her how I felt.) She told me she gave them permission to run it, even though it was lashing out at her. That showed me right there she is the bigger person.
Maybe if this Miss Mia Nickels is such a great journalist she should apply for a job writing for the newspaper. I don't know her well but have seen comments she has posted online and she doesn't seem like a happy person. I will keep her in my thoughts and hopes she can let go of some of the bitterness she has.
Michelle Scott
Connersville
This is in response to the critical letter written about Kate Thurston's articles.
I so enjoy her articles, because it lets us know something besides the political happenings and court news, etc. Her articles are about everyday life we mostly live in a small town.
As for the person who wrote the negative letter, and said she had a 25-year background in journalism, who cares?
Go Kate!!
Norma Buckley
Connersville
