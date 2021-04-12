Elaine K. Darnell, 74, of Bunker Hill, passed away on April 8, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Renee (Jeff) Biehl, of Urbana; sister, Susan Dunn; brother, Dennie LeMoine (Debi) Lauer; grandchildren, Wynter Biehl and Lexus Biehl; nieces, Ruth Lauer, Nicole Lippens, and Marjori Roller.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash.
Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
