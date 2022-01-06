Girls Basketball
Marquette 56, Calumet 11: Three freshmen -- Natalie Robinson (17 points), Livia Balling (12) and Jiselle Chabes (11) -- joined Ana Blakely (10) in double figures as the Blazers (7-8) got well against the winless Warriors on Wednesday. Robinson had 12 first-half points amid a 20-0 Marquette run.
Wrestling
Penn 57, New Prairie 18: Neil Johnson, Clayton Deutscher, Hunter Whitenack and Jayden Lewis picked up wins for the Cougars in Wednesday's Northern Indiana Conference loss to the host Kingsmen.
Lake Central 42, La Porte 36: The Slicers dropped a close Duneland Conference dual Wednesday despite pins from 170-pounder Chase Lewis, 195 Christopher Seadorf, 285 Triston Thompson, 113 Ashton Jackson and 152 Noah Salary. At 145, Caden Ellenberger claimed an injury default.
Gymnastics
Chesterton 101.4, La Porte 96.1: Ella Schable led the Slicers in all four events plus all-around in their Duneland Conference dual with the Trojans on Wednesday. Schable had thirds on balance beam (8.85) and all-around (32.65) with a fourth on floor exercise (8.45), where she added a front tumbling pass. She also competed a new vault, placing sixth with an 8.15, to go with a fifth on uneven bars (7.2). Ava Penziol picked up a third on bars (7.45), making both of her giants, a fourth on beam (8.5) and a fifth on floor (8.4). She scored 32.4 (sixth) all-around.
Aubrey Otero tied for first on vault and Samara Hale was beam runner-up for the JV.
"I'm proud of where we started as a team this season," coach Angie LaRocco said. "The girls have been working hard to increase their skill difficulty and competed some of their new skills. We started very solid on beam and I'm excited for the potential of this group."
Boys Basketball
La Porte 62, Lowell 29: The Slicers (5-4) tuned up for DAC play Tuesday with a rout of the winless Red Devils. Grant Ott-Large led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Rylan Kieszkowski added 13 points and Kyle Kirkham 12 for La Porte, which led 44-13 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.