La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the position of Merit (Patrol) Deputy.
The current hiring eligibility list expires this month, and the agency will begin another process to create another list, Capt. Derek Allen said in a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Applicants who successfully complete and pass the various stages of the process will be ranked on a list to fill any future vacancies that may arise within the Merit Division.
The hiring process will include the following stages:
Application phase
Physical agility testing
Written examination
Computerized voice stress analysis examination
Background investigation
Merit Division interview panel
Merit Commission interview
Psychological examination
Applications can be found online by accessing the Sheriff’s Office website at www.laporte countysheriff .com or by picking them up at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office.
The deadline for submitting an application is Tuesday, July 20, at 6 a.m. Individuals who apply and meet the required standards will be notified by letter with further instructions.
Completed applications can be dropped off at the front desk of the Sheriff’s Office, sent via standard mail, or as a scanned attachment and sent via email. Applications will not be accepted via fax.
All completed applications being sent via standard mail shall be sent to La Porte County Sheriff’s Office; Attn: Captain Derek J. Allen, 809 State St., La Porte, IN, 46350.
All completed applications being sent via email should be sent to dallen@lcso.in .gov. Any questions should be directed to Allen at 219-326-7700, ext. 2283, or via email.
