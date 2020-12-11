Scott A. Morrow, 58, Marion, passed away at 3:01 pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 1, 1962, to Donald and Jane (Allman) Morrow. On October 26, 1996, he married his loving bride, Susan J. Scholar, and she survives.
Scott graduated from Kokomo Haworth and attended ITT Technical, where he received his associate's degree. He was a salesperson for Hart's Shoes for the past several years. Scott was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Kokomo.
In addition to his wife of 24 years, survivors include his father, Donald L. Morrow of Kokomo; son, Andrew Morrow of Marion; daughter, Lauren Morrow of Marion; sister, Debra Herrmann of Kokomo; nephews, Glenn Herrmann of Kokomo, Charles Scholar of Redmond, OR, and Harrison Scholar of Huntington; niece, Casey Scholar of Fairbanks, AK; aunt, Jean (Gary) Gilmore of Wilmington, DE; uncle, Jim Morrow of Kokomo; many cousins; and his beloved dog, Lucky.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Morrow.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Scott's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Bill Sparks and Pastor Jason Stanley will be co-officiating with burial taking place at Laketon Cemetery in Laketon, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the donor's choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.